C/R: Basic School teacher killed by nephew at Assin Dosii

A teacher of Assin Dosii D/A Basic School in the Assin South of the Central Region, John Obeng has been murdered.

In the case which is now being investigated by the Police in the area, the nephew of the deceased, Benedict Yaw Bimpong has been accused.

According to the information gathered, the incident occurred when the accused went into the room of the deceased to steal from him.

When the 47-year-old confronted his nephew, he was attacked and overpowered. He is said to have suffered a sharp hit on the back of his head.

Although he was rushed to the hospital after the incident, he was pronounced dead due to profuse bleeding.

After preliminary investigations, the nephew, Benedict Yaw Bimpong has been arrested by the police.

He is currently in the custody of the Nyankomase Ahenkro Police command as the police continue with investigations.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased teacher has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for autopsy and preservation.