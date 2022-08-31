ASA Savings and Loans organise free health screening for clients of Anaji Business Centre

ASA Savings and Loans Limited has organized free medical health screening for clients of Anaji Business Centre.

The exercise which also benefited many of the residents of Anaji was held on August 22, 2022, at the premises of the Company at Anaji, Takoradi.

The business centre which falls under Anaji Area in the Western division undertook the exercise at a total cost of GHS 4,944.14.

Some 211 people including clients and non-clients benefited from the exercise.

The free health screening exercise covered Malaria, Hepatitis B, BP, Sugar level tests, general screening, as well as free medicine prescription.

According to Mrs Helena Gaisie who is the Head of the Medical Team that carried out the screening, the most occurring diseases diagnosed were Malaria and High Blood Pressure.

Beneficiaries with such problems especially High Blood Pressure were counseled on the disease and what they can do to stop or minimize its effect. They were counseled on sugar intake, salt and alcohol consumption.

The beneficiaries were also encouraged on the need for regular exercise, good dieting and enough rest.

Some of the customers who spoke to the media personnel present indicated their appreciation and gratefulness to the company for embarking on such a program.

They expressed their gratitude in the sense that they are now aware of their health status. They also stated their readiness to yield to the advice given by the medical team.

The Branch Manager of the Business centre, Mrs. Sabina Boateng in her remarks said “as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility we deem it fit to organize such health screening for our business centre and people within our area of operation periodically. The goal is to inform and educate these people on their health status and offer substantial assistance to help keep our very important society in good health.”

At the end of the screening, the Anaji Area Manager for ASA Savings and Loans, Mr. Samuel Odoom said there was a need for this health screening as it forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibilities.

He added that the gesture is to continue to help the needy as has been done by the company in the past.

He urged the private sector to make a conscious effort to meet the needs rather than the wants of their stakeholders through CSR. He emphasizes that there are more social activities the company has planned to do as its CSRs.