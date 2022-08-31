ModernGhana logo
Three Immigration officers swallow GHS99,000 in salaries despite resigning – A-G report reveals

Three officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at the headquarters in Accra, who had resigned were still on the payroll by the Comptroller General.

The situation resulted in the payment of unearned salary of GH¢99,843.64 to the said officers.

This is contrary to Regulations 88 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378).

The disclosure was contained in the 2021 Auditor-General’s report.

The former immigration officers who continued to draw salaries from the service are:

The A-G recommended that the Comptroller-General should recover the amount of GH¢99,843.64 from the officers involved.

It added that the amount should be paid by the Comptroller-General if it fails to retrieve the money.

