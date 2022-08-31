E/R: Akuapem North MCE appeal for support death trap Otareso Basic school

MCE for Akwapim North Municipality, Barima Awuah Sarpong Asiedu-Larbi has appealed to corporate bodies, institutions and the general public to help the Otareso Basic school as a matter of urgency.

Read the MCE full post:

A call for help for the students and people of Otareso, one of the poor communities in the Akuapem North Municipality, the Hon. MCE; Barima Awuah Sarpong Asiedu-Larbi took time to visit some selected schools which are preparing their JHS final year students for the upcoming BECE and fortunately he passed through Otareso and the pictures are evidence of what the children are going through. Classes stop immediately it starts raining and teachers also sit under the shed to mark books, so surprisingly the candidates we fully armed for the upcoming BECE, in fact, I am calling for help from all those who will be touched by this appeal.