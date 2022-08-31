Go after GBC, TV3, SIC, Consar and other debtors to recover GHS479,938 debt – Auditor General orders Ridge Hospital

31.08.2022 LISTEN

The Auditor General has revealed that the Greater Accra Regional Hospital [Ridge Hospital] is owed in excess of GHS479,000 by 27 corporate companies including state broadcaster, GBC.

This is contained in the latest report by the Auditor General covering the year ending December 2021.

“We noted that 27 Institutions owed the Hospital an amount of GH¢479,938.09 for services rendered to their employees between January 2020 and December 2020,” parts of the Auditor General’s Report have said.

Besides GBC, other companies owing the Ridge Hospital include TV3, SIC, Ghana Water Company, Atlantic Group, Universal Insurance, Kaiser Insurance, Consar, Alu Work, Ghana Tourist Board, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana Water Production, Pack Plus International, Super Paper, Paysec, WAEC Accra Office, UT Private Security, and Mamobi Polyclinic.

The rest are Lambert, Gama Films, Krane Construction, National Theatre, De Simeone Ltd, Group Nduom, Beige Care, as well as National Ambulance.

The Auditor General in its report has charged the Medical Director at the Ridge Hospital to pursue and recover all debts owed to the hospital.

“Regulation 32 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378) provides that, the Principal Spending Officer of each covered entity shall take effective and appropriate steps to collect money due to the covered entity," the 2021 report stated.