Auditor General directs 3 hospitals to recover GHS GH¢107,496 paid for undelivered vehicles

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Auditor General’s Report has revealed how three hospitals paid a huge sum of money for the purchase of cars but never saw the vehicles

During his audit of public accounts for the year ending December 2021, the Auditor General uncovered that the hospitals including Wassa Government Hospital, Adidome Hospital, and Lambussie Polyclinic had entered a Hire Purchase Agreement with the Ministry of Health to procure VW Amarock Pick Up Vehicles.

In the agreement, the hospitals were to pay 15% of the money before receiving the vehicles.

Although a deposit of 15% totalling GHS107,496.11 was paid to the Ministry in October 2020, the three hospitals never received the vehicles.

“Our review of the high purchase file of three Hospitals disclosed that, the m Hospitals entered into a Hire Purchase Agreement with the Ministry of Health to procure VW Amarock Pick Up Vehicles at a price of US$59,825.57 each. The Agreement provides an initial deposit of 15% of the total price to be made for the vehicle to be supplied.

“We noted that the three Hospitals paid the 15 percent initial deposit totalling GH¢107,496.11 to the Ministry in October 2020. However, the vehicles had still not been delivered to the Hospitals,” parts of the Auditor General’s Report reads.

In his recommendation, the Auditor General has charged the Heads of the three hospitals to follow up with the Chief Director for delivery of the vehicles, failing which the deposits made to the Ministry should be recovered without further delay.

