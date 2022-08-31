Persons arrested over destruction of NDC Northern Regional officer granted GH¢10,000 bail

31.08.2022 LISTEN

A Tamale circuit court has granted bail to the tune of GH¢10,000 each with two sureties to some seven suspects who were arrested in connection with the vandalism at the Northern Regional office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit crime, rioting with weapons and causing unlawful damage.

The suspects are alleged to be among some persons who thronged the NDC office last week to cause destruction.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Information available to Citi News indicated that the attack on the office was due to the appointment of a Vice-Chair, Adolf Ali as the acting Regional Chairman for the party until a substantive chairman is elected.

The attack on the office followed the death of the party's Regional Chairman, Chief Alhaji Ibrahim Mobil.

Reports indicated that there was gunfire at the scene.

By Citi Newsroom