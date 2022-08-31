ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
31.08.2022 General News

Persons arrested over destruction of NDC Northern Regional officer granted GH¢10,000 bail

Persons arrested over destruction of NDC Northern Regional officer granted GH10,000 bail
31.08.2022 LISTEN

A Tamale circuit court has granted bail to the tune of GH¢10,000 each with two sureties to some seven suspects who were arrested in connection with the vandalism at the Northern Regional office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit crime, rioting with weapons and causing unlawful damage.

The suspects are alleged to be among some persons who thronged the NDC office last week to cause destruction.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Information available to Citi News indicated that the attack on the office was due to the appointment of a Vice-Chair, Adolf Ali as the acting Regional Chairman for the party until a substantive chairman is elected.

The attack on the office followed the death of the party's Regional Chairman, Chief Alhaji Ibrahim Mobil.

Reports indicated that there was gunfire at the scene.

By Citi Newsroom

More from General News
ModernGhana Links
Residents along White Volta alerted ahead of Bagre dam spillage
30.08.2022 | General News
Sustain public interest in RTI Act – Star Ghana
30.08.2022 | General News
Farouk Aliu Mahama recognised among Top 30 Achievers of Coventry University Alumini
30.08.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line