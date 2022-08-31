ModernGhana logo
31.08.2022 Headlines

Auctioned vehicles: Let’s not conclude the judges are corrupt; they did no wrong – Titus Glover

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
31.08.2022 LISTEN

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Daniel Titus-Glover has jumped to the defense of judges accused of breaking the law to acquire state vehicles.

The Auditor General’s Report for the year ending December 2021 has cited 19 past and current judges of Ghana’s superior courts for acquiring state vehicles in contravention of Regulation 158 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378).

According to the report published on the website of the Ghana Audit Service, the 19 vehicles were “auctioned by the Service for GH¢1,023,507.96 without approval from the Minister of Finance.”

After learning of the auction where some judges paid less than GHS8000 to buy a state vehicle, there has been backlash directed the judges whose names have been mentioned by the Auditor General.

Reacting to the criticism in an interview with TV3 on Wednesday, former Tema East MP Daniel Titus-Glover opined that the judges did nothing wrong.

He shared, “The judges have not done anything wrong…The Auditor General must tell us, was there any communication between the justices and those who matters? Let us not conclude that the judges are corrupt.”

Meanwhile, the Auditor General in his report has recommended that in the absence of approval from the Minister for Finance, the auction of the state vehicles acquired by the judges should be nullified, and the vehicles recovered.

