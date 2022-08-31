10 suspected land guards terrorising residents of Nsawam, Amasaman arrested

A group of suspected land guards have been apprehended by the Okyeman Land Protection Force at Yaw K)k) near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The arrest has been made following reports of continuous terrorising of residents of Yaw K)k), Nsawam and Amasaman.

The activities of land guards generally across the country have been terrible leading to several land owners being killed.

The latest arrest of suspected land guards by the Okyeman Land Protection Force is to clamp down on the deadly activities.

According to Okyeman Akwansrahene, Baffour Asiedu Bekoe who doubles as the leader of the Okyeman Land Protection Force, they needed to take action after some land guards recently threatened to attack the Chief of Yaw K)k) and some elders in the community.

The task force after the arrest retrieved offensive weapons including guns from the suspected land guards.

All ten arrested land guards have been handed over to the Kyebi Divisional Police command.

They are set to be investigated and face prosecution.