2021 A-G's report: No one will get punished; infractions will die a natural death – Prof. John Gatsi

The Dean of the University of Cape Coast Business School, Prof. John Gatsi has indicated that the various infractions revealed in the 2021 Auditor-General’s report, will die a natural death.

His comment comes following a damning verdict on key ministries, departments and agencies in the 2021 Auditor-General’s report.

Speaking on the report exclusively on Class 91.3 FM’s flagship news program 505 with Korku Lumor, Prof. Gatsi stressed that none of the persons cited in the infractions contained in the report will get punished.

“I don’t think that anybody will get punished, depending on how they explain their case before [the] Public Accounts Committee,” he stated.

“Remember, [that] this audit will take about two years to be heard by the Public Accounts Committee,” he prompted.

“By the time they go to resolve those matters, it [will] be left with very little strength for members of the committee to do anything that will appease the anger of Ghanaians,” Prof. Gatsi concluded.

He is, therefore, calling on Ghanaians to mount pressure on accountability institutions to get the individuals cited punished, as well as recoup the corresponding amounts to the state.

Some GHS17.4 billion financial irregularities were highlighted in the 2021 Auditor-General’s report.

These infractions include tax irregularities which formed 91.5 per cent of the total financial infractions, key among which is a rescheduled debt of GHS402,804,572 owed by some 28 Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) who had failed to honour their default payment between January 2021 to December 2021.

The others centered on cash irregularities amounting to GHS45,763,607, which represented 4.23 percent of total irregularities; indebtedness/loans/advances, amounting to GHS30,758,576, also represented 2.8 per cent.

Payroll irregularities, further amounted to GHS5,583,498; stores and procurement irregularities amounted to some GHS511,569; contract irregularities amounted to GHS1,559,424, among others.

Specific instances of these infractions include the acquisition of 19 vehicles by some judges of Ghana's superior courts without approval from the minister of finance - an act which violates the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378).

The vehicles were auctioned by the Judicial Service at an amount of GHS1,023,507.96.

Regulation 158 (L.I. 2378) states that, the Principal Spending Officer of a covered entity shall obtain the prior written approval of the Minister for the transfer, exchange, sale, donation, contribution-in-kind, trust and any other disposal of any vehicles of the covered entity.

Another worrying issue in the report is the payment of salaries to some three non-staff members of the ministry of finance to the tune of GHS1,112,895.96 from January 2020 to December 2021, whose details could not be traced.

The act, which also contravenes the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378), once again resurrects the debate on the presence of 'ghost names' within the country's payroll management system.

Source: Classfmonline.com