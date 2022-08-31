C/R: Woman rescued from pit latrine at Enyan Asempenyin after going missing for three days

31.08.2022 LISTEN

A woman in her 50s has been reunited with his family after she was found in a pit latrine.

She went missing for three days at Enyan Asempenyin in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

She was discovered in a public latrine on Monday, Augustine 29 when a man in the area went to use the facility to ease himself.

The young man reveals that he heard the voice of a woman pleading for help.

Immediately, he called some people from the community who rushed to the public latrine to help rescue the woman together with personnel of the Breman Essiam Fire Station.

The woman who is yet to recall what really happened to her before she landed in the public latrine was rescued with her handbag that contained money and other items.

Eyewitnesses are shocked as to how the woman found herself in the latrine since the only hole of the entrance is very narrow.

The woman who has been given a good bath to remove the stench and faeces is currently receiving treatment at the Ajumako Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Ajumako District Police Command has commenced an investigation to ascertain how the woman found herself in the public latrine pit.