Tema Regional Police Command on the manhunt for armed robbery gang

A man has been shot by a gang of armed robbers in Tema, according to an official statement from the Ghana Police Service.

The robbers after shooting the victim snatched his bag from him. The bag according to the police is believed to contain some amount of money.

The Tema Police Command is currently on a manhunt to arrest the gang of armed robbers made up of six people.

“The Tema Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for a gang of six armed robbers who shot a victim in Tema and snatched from him a bag believed to contain some money,” part of a statement posted on the Facebook page of the police reads.

Meanwhile, the victim of the robbery incident is currently receiving medical attention at a health facility and is in stable condition.

“The pursuit of these criminals continues and we want the public to be assured that we will surely get them and deal with them in accordance with the law,” the police statement adds.