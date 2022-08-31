'Yes, we're in crisis but I remain incurably stubborn optimist Akufo-Addo can restore the economy' — Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed optimism that Akufo-Addo's administration will restore the current economic crisis.

Though he acknowledges the difficulties the country is facing in the global meltdown, he believes the current administration has what it takes to turn things around for good.

Reiterating the gravity of the current economic situation, Gabby stated in a tweet seen by Modernghana News on Tuesday, August 30, that the bailout plan is what matters.

“Yes, indeed, Ghana is in crisis. Most countries are in crisis now though levels differ. What matters most is how we come out of it. And, I remain an incurably stubborn optimist (based on knowledge) that Nana Akufo-Addo and his team will lead us to come out of this even stronger!”

Currently, almost all the countries around the world are facing an economic crisis in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Ghana is no exception, as the inflation rate has historically risen above 31%, causing a high standard of living and hikes in general goods and services.

The Bloomberg rankings on highly indebted countries captured Ghana as the second most indebted country in the world after El Salvador.

The local currency has also been greatly affected as it is currently being sold at GHS10 per dollar, a situation that is causing a lot of uncertainties to indigenous businesses.