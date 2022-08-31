If there's no money for the cathedral, go for a cathedral bailout — Franklin Cudjoe mocks Cathedral secretariat

Franklin Cudjoe, the founding President of IMANI Africa, has slammed the National Cathedral Secretariat for lamenting lack of funds to continue the controversial project.

Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat revealed to the media on Tuesday, August 30, that work on the National Cathedral project has been halted due to lack of funds.

"We have the contractors and their staff on site, but the work has been suspended. We are hoping that within the next couple of weeks, as part of our fundraising and other initiatives, we can begin work again," he stated.

Dr. Opoku-Mensah urged Ghanaians, particularly the Christian community, to donate wholeheartedly to see the President's dream for Ghanaians come true.

“The noble ambition can only be actualised if the populace unites in heart and deed in being part of the mission to complete construction work on the edifice. Our ability to complete this work keenly depends on Ghanaians supporting it,” he appealed.

He stressed that “the money might be big in terms of volume but if, indeed, we have 21 million Christians and a million can give us $100 a month for a year, we can easily complete this in time. I refuse to believe that we can't get a million Ghanaians out of the 21 million Christians to support this. I still have faith in the Ghanaian and I am confident that we will do this.”

In reaction, Franklin Cudjoe said in a tweet seen by Modernghana News on Tuesday, August 30, that the Secretariat should consider looking for a bailout to help the project continue.

“The Cathedral project has stalled. It needs funding. How about a Cathedral Bailout plan? The problem is where and who will entertain such a plan. Please keep the Cathedral in your thoughts. Amen,” his tweet reads.