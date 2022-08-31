AUCC celebrates 20years of academic excellence on September 1

The African University College of Communications (AUCC) is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary since its inception in 2002.

The celebration kicks off on September 1 with a series of activities themed "Re-imaging AUCC: Excellence in Education in the Context of Pan-Africanism and Digitization."

Previously known as the Africa Institute of Journalism and Communications (AIJC), the school founded by Hon. Kojo Yankah, a former Minister of State has had an impact on over 3,000 influential students all over the world.

In a press statement available to Modernghana News, the AUCC noted that “the activities planned for the celebration will begin on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, with an unveiling of a new Strategic Vision, followed by a Founder’s Day forum, public lectures, and community engagements including clean-up exercises and cultural experiences.”

It continues “it will bring together management, faculty and staff, students, alumni, media, and the public. The high point of the celebrations will be a public lecture on the anniversary theme featuring the renowned Professor of African Studies, Toyin Falola of the University of Texas, Austin-USA.”

Find a copy of the statement released by AUCC below: