Approximately 80% of the world's population survives on blood money — Ajagurajah

Prophet Ajagurajah, known in private as Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, the leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach (Ajagurajah Movement) has said blood money which is commonly referred to as "Sikaduro" in our local dialect is very common nowadays.

According to the prophet, approximately 80% of the world's population, whether intentionally or unintentionally, uses blood money.

Ajagurajah explained to Fiifi Pratt of Accra-based Kingdom Plus FM that blood money can be money obtained after speaking with a ghost or any supernatural spirit for wealth.

“80% of people have used blood money, whether they knew it or not. Blood money is any money you got from talking to a ghost. The way you think about blood money, a snake should be spitting out money, but that’s not what happens,” he noted.

The controversial prophet further intimated that some women who have tattoos designed in Chinese letters on the right side of their necks engage in blood money.

These women who seek evil means to become wealthy, according to Ajagurajah, travel to Burkina Faso, Senegal and Cameroon for voodoo to become powerful.

“Watch out for women who have tattoos on the right side of their necks. If the writing is in Chinese, Arabic, or another language you don’t know, you should be very careful around the woman. “In Cameroon, the women now bathe in rivers,” Ajagurajah said.

He stressed “some women are interested in blood money. When a lady comes to see you and you have to go to the bathroom, show her the tissue you used. Don’t throw it away. The women are now going to Senegal, Cameroon, and Burkina Faso to get blood money and command spirits. Now, a little girl can tell an old person what to do.”