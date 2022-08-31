NPP Canada congratulates NPP UK on the occasion of their 30th Anniversary

31.08.2022 LISTEN

We are writing this note to recognize your accomplishments, and congratulate the executives and the entire membership of the NPP UK Branch on the occasion of your 30th Anniversary.

This is the time to celebrate your years of dedication to our beloved New Patriotic Party. So, turn your party mode on and congratulate yourselves and each other for having been able to achieve so much. This is your day, this is your time, this is your occasion, and so make it memorable forever.

As you make this day and occasion a special treat for yourselves, we would like to encourage you to continue to fight the good fight so that together, we will celebrate many more victories, many more success stories, and many more achievements in the days and years to come. For this reason, please be encouraged to also turn this occasion into a reservoir of energy for the coming years as we help to position our dear and beloved New Patriotic Party to “break the 8” in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections. We recognize the fact that the road ahead is challenging, as uncertainty may continue to play a role, but remember that unity has the power to fight back every hurdle on our way. So let us remain united with a common goal and victory shall be ours again.

Cheers to this happy occasion cheers to all members of the NPP UK Branch, and cheers to the New Patriotic Party. We wish you all the very best of luck.

Congratulations again, NPP UK Branch, we are excited to witness your continued success.

Kukrudu Eshi Rado Rado Rado!!!!

***Signed***

Victoria Owusu-Ansah, Chairperson, NPP Canada Branch