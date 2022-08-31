Three non-MoF staff paid salaries to the tune of GHS1.1m by the Ministry — Auditor General’s Report

31.08.2022 LISTEN

The Auditor General’s Report has disclosed how some three persons received salaries as staff of the Ministry of Finance although there are no traces of their personal files and names on the nominal roll of the Ministry.

According to the report by the Auditor General, the three persons including Allotey James, Nana Yaw Asiedu and Adam Habibu received a combined GH¢1,112,896.00 as salaries between January 2020 and December 2021.

This is contained in the latest Auditor General’s Report published on the website of the Ghana Audit Service.

“Regulation 86 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378) states that a Principal Spending Officer of a covered entity shall ensure that only the names of personnel who are eligible to receive payment for work done are kept on the payment voucher and keep records of the nominal roll of the covered entity in a manner that ensures that the correct amount of emolument is paid.

“We noted that three persons were paid a total of GH¢1,112,895.96 as salaries for the period January 2020 to December 2021, but we could not trace their personal files and names on the nominal roll of the Ministry,” part of the Auditor General’s Report has indicated.

In the report which made several damning revelations, the Auditor General has ordered for the amount of GH¢1,112,895.96 to be recovered from the Chief Director and the payroll validators of MoF.