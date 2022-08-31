Auditor General charges Education Ministry to recover over GHS1 million unearned salary paid to 88 staff

The Auditor General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu has cited the Ministry of Education for paying unearned salaries to some of its staff.

This is contained in the latest Auditor General’s Reports published on the website of the Audit Service for the year ending December 2021.

According to the report, over GHS1 million has been paid to 88 staff of the Ministry although they have already left their various positions.

The Auditor General has subsequently directed heads of the various offices under the Ministry of Education to take necessary steps to recover every penny.

“We noted that 88 staff who separated from their respective institutions were paid unearned salaries amounting to GH¢1,082,455.02.

“We recommended that the Heads of these Offices should recover the total unearned salaries of GH¢1,082,455.02 from the beneficiaries, failing which the amounts should be recovered the Heads,” parts of the report by the Auditor General read.

Meanwhile, the Auditor General during its audit of the Education Ministry also uncovered that Heads of Finance of 16 Institutions of Education paid a total amount of GH¢1,727,708.99 for various activities without adequate or relevant supporting documents.

In its recommendation, the Auditor General has directed the Heads of the Institutions involved to refund the amount of GH¢1,727,708.99.