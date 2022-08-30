TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition: An Award Winning Smartphone Design worthy to be labelled “A Masterpiece”

TECNO, a global premium smartphone brand has announced the unveiling and release of its limited CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition on the Ghanaian market on the heels of the recently launched CAMON 19, CAMON 19 Pro and CAMON 19 Pro 5G.

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is the world’s first smartphone that uses “sunlight drawing” technology inspired by the works of Mondrian, enabling the phone’s shell to follow geometrical patterns of color change in sunlight and under UV light– creating a device that is both artistic and intuitive.

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Modrian Edition breaks the boundary between technology and art for its outstanding design that won the Silver Award and Muse Design Award for exceptional craftmanship. The smartphone comes with everything that users love about the CAMON series – great camera, stylish look, industry’s slimmest bezel - and a smartphone experience that delivers a truly one-of-a-kind aesthetic never before seen on a smartphone device.

The TECNO CAMON 19 PRO Mondrian Edition comes with the First high-clear crystal sensitive lens with RGBW sensor for the 64MP Bright Night Portrait, 50MP 2X Optical-Zoom Lens for clearer, more detailed portraits as well as a 32MP selfie camera that captures the perfect smiles.

The CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian frames a 6.8-inch FHD+ display that delivers an immersive viewing experience. TECNO’s has proven its capability to combine high-performance, high-value smartphones with stunning designs for young fashionistas. The aesthetic design of dual-ring triple-camera design perfectly balances the camera and back panel aesthetic to create a seamless overall feeling.

Packing a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, the TECNO CAMON 19 PRO Mondrian Edition gives a powerful performance and a 120 Hertz refresh rate that optimizes clarity, brightness, and color accuracy for a stunning viewing experience. Certified by TuV Rheinland, the display minimizes blue light for more comfortable viewing, reducing eye strain and fatigue. The CAMON 19 PRO Mondrian Edition comes in a 256 GB + 8 GB UFS 2.2 storage capacity.

CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition smartphone comes with a Gift Set of a pair of 2 Mondrian style accessories and TECNO TWS SONIC 1 earbuds, the world's first in-ear and half-in-ear free switching TWS earbuds with a 50 hrs Ultra-long lasting battery, IPX 5 waterproof, call noise reduction, dual connection + synchronization and fast pairing and many more standout features.

Be part of the early birds to own one of the limited TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition (Gift set). The model is expected to be broadly available in September 2022, across regionally accredited TECNO shops.