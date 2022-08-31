Fear women with tattoos on the right side of their neck, they're money ritualists — Ajagurajah

Born Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah and widely known as Prophet Ajagurajah, the leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach (Ajagurajah Movement), has given a revelation about women who engage in ritual money.

Such women, according to the prophet, have tattoos designed in Chinese letters on the right side of their necks.

Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on the Accra-based Kingdom Plus FM, Ajagurajah said the women who seek these dubious means to amass wealth travel as far as Burkina, Senegal and Cameroon for voodoo.

“Watch out for women who have tattoos on the right side of their necks. If the writing is in Chinese, Arabic, or another language you don’t know, you should be very careful around the woman. “In Cameroon, the women now bathe in rivers,” Ajagurajah said.

He stressed “some women are interested in blood money. When a lady comes to see you and you have to go to the bathroom, show her the tissue you used. Don’t throw it away. The women are now going to Senegal, Cameroon, and Burkina Faso to get blood money and command spirits. Now, a little girl can tell an old person what to do.”

In explaining what a ritual or blood money is, the controversial prophet stated that approximately 80% of people use blood money intentionally or unintentionally.

“80% of people have used blood money, whether they knew it or not. Blood money is any money you got from talking to a ghost. The way you think about blood money, a snake should be spitting out money, but that’s not what happens,” he explained.

Listen to him speaking in the video below: