Top judges named in Auditor General’s report for unlawful grabbing of state vehicles

The Auditor General has cited 19 retired and serving judges of Ghana’s superior courts for acquiring state vehicles – a move that contravenes Regulation 158 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378).

The report states that 19 vehicles were “auctioned by the Service for GH¢1,023,507.96 without approval from the Minister of Finance.”

The regulation states that the principal spending officer of a covered entity shall obtain written approval of the Minister for the transfer, exchange, sale, donation, contribution -in-kind, trust, and any other disposal of any vehicle.

Judges cited in the report include Yaw Appau, E.K Mensah, and Julius Ansah.

It has recommended the nullification of the auction of vehicles to the judges.

“In the absence of approval from the Minister for Finance, we recommended that the auction should be nullified, and the vehicles recovered.”

