Payroll irregularities in public institutions cost Ghana over GHS8millon — 2021 Auditor General’s Report

The Auditor-General has reported that in the year 2021, the country lost millions due to payroll irregularities related to Public Boards, Corporations, and other Statutory Institutions.

In the report published on the website of the Ghana Audit Service, the Auditor General notes that payroll irregularities amounted to GH¢8,243,954.13.

According to the Auditor General, the lapses were caused by the failure of management to exercise due diligence, and the tolerance of officers in charge of payroll validation in reviewing payment vouchers to ensure salaries were paid to only those who were entitled as well as payroll-related irregularities.

The Auditor General adds that the huge loses were also caused by Management’s failure to notify banks to stop the payment of unearned salaries. The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department also did not promptly delete names of separated staff when notified to do so.

Meanwhile, the Auditor General has disclosed in its report that the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation is responsible for GH¢2,992,444 of the total amount lost to payroll irregularities.

“Contained in the total irregularity of GH¢8,243,954 is an amount of GH¢2,992,444 attributed to Ghana Broadcasting Corporation in respect of avoidable pending judgement debt due to the termination of appointment of a former Director-General, judgement debt for the failure to pay long service award to employees, payment of unearned salaries and the late payment of 1st and 2nd tier pension contributions,” part of the report by the Auditor General reads.

The AG after these findings has advised the Management teams of the aforementioned institutions to promptly notify the bankers of the separated staff to withhold and pay to government chest all unearned salaries.

“I also recommended that officers in charge of payroll should exercise due care in the discharge of their duties as well as ensuring that 1st and 2nd tier contributions for their employees are promptly and regularly transferred to the various pension schemes. I also recommended that regulatory bodies should exercise due care regarding decisions involving on termination of appointments,” the Auditor General emphasised in the 2021 report.