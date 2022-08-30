Over GHS500million lost to misapplication, budget overruns, payment without ministerial approval — Auditor General’s report

Auditor General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu



The Auditor General has released a 2021 report on its audit of public accounts of public boards, corporations and statutory institutions.

The report reveals that cash irregularities relating to the misapplication of funds, budget overruns, payments not authenticated and payment of Board Allowances to Council Members without Ministerial approval amounts to a whopping GHS505,800,397.

According to the 2021 Auditor General’s Report for the year ending December 2021, the Ghana Cocoa Board is the largest culprit responsible for the gargantuan cash irregularities.

“Cash irregularities related to the misapplication of funds, budget overruns, payments not authenticated, and payment of Board Allowances to Council Members without Ministerial approval. Out of the total figure of GH¢505,800,397 cash irregularities, GH¢230,700,424.38 represented unbudgeted expenditure by Ghana Cocoa Board on the principal repayment of a ten-year loan with Bank of Ghana (BOG) which was not included in the approved budget for 2019/2020 financial year,” part of the Auditor General’s report reads.

The Auditor General reports that the cash irregularities occurred because of poor oversight responsibility and non-existent controls.

It further explains that other contributory factors were finance officers’ failure to properly file and keep records, management’s failure to ensure the security and safety of vital documents, non-maintenance of returned cheque registers, management’s inertia in complying with procedures stipulated in the Public Financial Management Act, and poor accounting systems.

The Auditor General has urged the management teams of the Public Boards, Corporations and other Statutory Institutions to strengthen supervisory controls over their finance officers and ensure that they adhere to the provisions of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

“I also recommended the authentication of all payment vouchers, prompt payment to the bank and full retirement of accountable imprest on due dates,” the Auditor General adds in his report.