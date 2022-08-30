COLA: Be appreciative of government for keeping its promise — NPP MP tells Labour Unions

Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Member of Parliament for Oda is asking local labour unions to express gratitude to government for the payment of 15% COLA as promised.

According to the legislator, the Akufo-Addo administration's handling of the COLA negotiations must be highly commended.

On today's 'Kokrokoo' morning show on Peace FM in Accra, Mr. Akwasi Acquah emphasized that government went the extra mile to ensure that the agreed 15 per cent COLA was possible even though the workers themselves were not expecting that much, despite requesting 20 per cent.

"I expect the Labour Unions to applaud the government. Going into the negotiations, they knew it wouldn't be anywhere close to the 20 per cent they had presented.

“They were only expecting about 10 per cent, but thanks to the caring Akufo-Addo government, he gave them 15 per cent to help themselves in the current economic crisis,” he said.

The lawmaker continues “they should from today onwards begin writing letters to commend the government because you would have pressured the government if it hadn't come.”

This comes after government paid a total of GH485 million to the accounts of over 600,000 public sector workers to settle their July and August COLA through the Controller and Accountant-General Department.

Confirming this to the media, the Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, said, “there are no outstanding issues or arrears as far as the payment of COLA is concerned.”

The issue of COLA became a topical issue following an appeal by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) on May 1, for the government to provide 20% COLA to public sector workers to cushion them in the midst of the current economic crisis.

Following this, several public employees laid down their tools to compel government to deliver what they deliver. Government at a crunch meeting on July 14 between the Labour Commission and the labour unions reached an agreement for a 15% COLA.