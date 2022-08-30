Sustain public interest in RTI Act – Star Ghana

Ms Eunice Agbenyadzi, the Programs Manager for STAR Ghana Foundation has said access to information promotes transparency in governance and patriotism among citizens.

She emphasized the need for the sustainability of people’s interest in the right to information act after its passage in 2019.

She believed that "we will begin to see proactive disclosure of information and rapid responses to citizen’s request for information.”

Ms. Agbenyadzi was speaking at a public forum organized by the Right to Information Commission in partnership with STAR Ghana foundation and Ghana Developing Communities Association.

The forum was organized for people to share their experiences using the RTI law.

Executive Director of GDCA, Alhaji Osman Abdel Rahman, gave a brief history of GDCA and its role in addressing the shrinking civic space in Ghana per Africa and Global ranking making reference to Ahmed Suale’s death as a mystery.

The Regional Coordinating Director, Mr Issahaku who represented the Northern Regional Minister also stressed that the RTI is good for democracy.

He noted that information is necessary and access to information is a Right of all Ghanaians. The issue of transparency he explained is more likely to curb corruption as "part of our rights, and responsibilities since it ensure accountability. The RTI Law can only be utilized if it works properly."

Yaw Sarpong Boateng, Executive Director of the RTI Commission gave a presentation on the RTI Act. He spelt out the processes involved in requesting information.

He stressed that subject to exemptions that are necessary and consistent with the protection of the public interest in democracy. “Everyone has the right to apply for information, However without exemptions, information requested should be provided, and information acquired should be used for what it was requested for," he emphasised.