Farouk Aliu Mahama recognised among Top 30 Achievers of Coventry University Alumini

Alhaji Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament for Yendi has received an Honorary recognition which acknowledges him among the "Top 30 Achievers" of Coventry University, United Kingdom, Alumini.

At a joint Special Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU)/Coventry University Alumni Dinner and Recognition Night in Accra, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama received a Citation which reads:

"In recognition and appreciation for your outstanding accomplishment in your chosen endeavor, we recognise you as one of the Top 30 Acheivers after a decade of partnership between Coventry University and GCTU in education capacity building.

"Your exceptional skills, devotion and professionalism thus bringing honour and prestige to your fellow alumni and alma mater".

Accepting the award, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama said: "On behalf of myself, my team and constituents and my family, I thank my alma mater for the honour of this recognition. I am deeply humbled by the honor and I accept the challenge that it imposes on me to continue to seek the best of humanity and to lead exemplary leadership hinged on nothing else but development, compassion and the people-first."

He acknowledged the importance of the award and thanked Professor John Latha, Vice Chancellor of Coventry University who was the Special Guest of the occasion.

"I would like to thank the Vice Chancellors of Coventry University and GCTU for conceiving this idea to reward the top 30 achievers after a decade of collaboration between the two institutions".

He said: "We the Alumini accept the awards and promise our unwavering support to the growth of this outstanding institution as Alumni. Together, we will expand and improve GCTU and Coventry University in Africa.

"I am not surprise that GCTU has been recognized as Africa's Premier Institution for Capacity Building in Procurement and Supply Chain 2022".

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama said, he and his constituents were resilient and committed to building a peaceful Yendi.

This he said underpins his individual initiatives to tool farmers in the constituency, empower the youth and women, care about their health, and support the needy school children.

He again thanked Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ebo Hinson, Africa's Celebrated Researcher and Dr. David King Boison who he discribed as an outstanding lecturer who taught them to either drink deep or taste not.

President of Alumni, Eng. Mark Affum Amoamah, also thanked the two Universities for the recognition.