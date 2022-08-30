The Role of WACWISA-UDS in Sustainable Agriculture through Green Energy and Irrigation in Ghana

30.08.2022 LISTEN

Tamale, Aug 30 - A persistent variation in indicators summed in climate, called climate variability, assumes climate change when this variability persists for a long period of at least ten (10) years. It is documented that the variability occurs from the activities of human in pursuit of “development”. In fact, since the start of industrial revolution, climate has been faced with changes as a result of human activities, causing global warming and many undesirable impacts. Climate variability and subsequently its manifestation in changes in climate is inevitable as humans continue to pursue “development”.

“Development” has been characterized with dynamism in its definitional and operational terms and thus continue to generate debatable indicators, activities, innovations and processes of its attainment. To avoid being entangled in a web of historical documentation of definition and justification of the word development and to sum up the debate and divergent views by stating that “development” is an end of fulfillment by a collective group of people that is achieved through the exploitation of natural and artificial resources. It is thus not surprising to witness the dynamism associated with themes or goals commonly identified by the United Nations as summed up in the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for all societies, through which the attainment of these goals is expected to result in fulfillment. Our quest and process to this fulfillment is however characterized by complexities as well as linkages. For instance, industrialization, employment etc are associated with near irreversible consequences in the long run, such as environmental pollution, though could be minimized depending on level of artificial resources such as green technologies used in the industrialization process.

Different epochs of human fulfillment have been characterized by climate variabilities leading to climate change, but have become pronounced with a loud documentation and suggestions as negative to human survival in recent times. Interestingly, it appears nothing positive is associated with this period of climate change, especially in the third (3rd) nations or societies. However, some predictions of the impact of COVID 19 on economies is expected to yield positive results on climate variability, thus the reduction of emission of poisonous/greenhouse gases and many other activities, but it is believed this will only be a short term and therefore cannot become climate change. It will also not be fair to say that COVID 19 yielded fulfillment, thus development. In a nut shell, climate variability and change has therefore been characterized by concerns of global and international stakeholders and this is expected to trickle down to regional, national and local activities.

Evident of global emissions reaching record levels with challenging task of predicting its peaking point, the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres called on leaders and major actors for a Climate Action Summit in September, 2019. This call was made with the hope of developing realistic plans by nations with a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030. This is not to say, concerns about climate change have been recent. The African Union in 2013 facilitated meetings and processes involving Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and member states aimed at finalizing a single source of strategic direction that would enable the continent to mitigate and adapt to the challenges and opportunities of climate change.

“Today, the majority of Ghana’s poor live in Northern Ghana, where the poor are also poorer. Participatory and quantitative assessments describe a situation where the poor in Northern Ghana are predominantly rainfall-dependent farmers. These farmers are highly vulnerable to shocks given the limited diversification of their income sources…This is reflective of the absence of better off-farm opportunities in these regions.” (Tackling Poverty in Northern Ghana - World Bank, 2011). After four (4) decades, addressing poverty and development in Northern Ghana will appear more complex, especially as the continent and the country is yet to overcome issues of climate change. With an estimated more than sixty percent (60%) of population participating in subsistence agriculture, Northern Ghana also faces climate change negative consequences such as flooding, food insecurity and severe poverty. It is estimated that Ghana has an irrigation potential of 1.9 million hectares but only 11.6 percent being 221,000 hectares is currently under utilisation. However, it has been documented that Climate Change cuts across many more other sectors, which will equally be more severe also in Northern Ghana. During Expert Meeting on National Adaptation Plans at Don Chan Palace, Vientiane, Laos in 2011, Ghana’s climate change impact was highlighted in sectors of agriculture, water resources, natural resources, energy, livelihoods, health and infrastructure with varying degree of consequences on vulnerable groups. It is on this premise and many other considerations, the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Northern Ghana is participating in various initiatives and development partnership activities such as the collaboration between the West African Centre for Water, Irrigation and Sustainable Agriculture (WACWISA) and international and regional donors on issues of climate change and sustainable agriculture. Academic, research and industrial collaborations remain key and a gap to fill in harnessing the opportunities associated with agriculture in the face of climate change and subsequent impact in others sectors of the economy.

The African Centre of Excellence (ACE) Project, launched in 2014 is the first World Bank project in collaboration with nine (9) West and Central African governments aimed at the capacity building of higher education institutions specializing in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Environment, Agriculture, Applied Social Science / Education and Health. The 2nd phase of the project, dubbed ACE II with success resulted in the World Bank and the French Development Agency (AFD) in collaboration with the African governments, to launch the ACE Impact Project in 2018 to strengthen post-graduate training and applied research in existing fields and support new fields that are essential for Africa’s economic growth. The University for Development Studies (UDS), the first public university established in 1992 in Northern Ghana is benefitting from the World Bank and Government of Ghana sponsored ACE Impact Project. With the establishment of West African Centre of Water, Irrigation and Sustainable Agriculture (WACWISA) at the University for Development Studies through a competitive proposal development, selection and implementation systems in place, WACWISA is focused on “Building Capacity for Sustainable Solutions” for the Africa region in the area of irrigation, water resources, climate change, food and nutrition security, and sustainable agriculture. WACWISA works around these by undertaking cutting-edge research and training in these areas of focus at the graduate level and also as short demand-driven courses.

WACWISA-UDS signed in 2021 a Memorandum of Understanding with GIZ Green People’s Energy Project to implement a sustainable capacity building initiative on Solar Powered Irrigation Systems (SPIS) in Northern Ghana. The initiative on SPIS was implemented in the five northern regions namely Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West and aimed at building capacity of identified stakeholders on SPIS. The capacity development has been characterized with the construction of an SPIS demonstration site at the UDS Nyankpala Campus which supported the training of targeted technicians, installers, agricultural extension officers and credit officers aimed at addressing various aspects in the acquisition and use of SPIS for sustainable agriculture. This is to empower the users of solar-powered technology to improve sustainable use of water resources for irrigation of farmlands across Northern Ghana which has a clear sky with limited cloud cover and high-level illuminance from the sun.

The goal of the project was therefore to develop and facilitate trainings in solar powered irrigation in Northern Ghana. The objectives include supporting staff participation in a Training of Trainers (ToT) on Solar Powered Irrigation Systems (SPIS) for facilitators relating to a Competency-Based Training module, providing support for the development of a Competency-Based curriculum in SPIS, undertaking capacity building of the SPIS for technicians/installers, financial support systems or officers, agricultural extension agents/officers, regional and district agricultural development units, providing a demo set up for a hands-on training facility at UDS to be used for the Competency-Based training of the actors, increasing the knowledge economy of actors and the adoption of SPIS in the agricultural systems in the five (5) regions of northern Ghana and also providing readily available backstopping and serve as a key link to the GIZ and related companies on SPIS to the value-chain actors in northern Ghana.

With the availability of sufficient surface and groundwater resources coupled with enough solar radiation for irrigation water pumping in northern Ghana especially during the dry season, the energy needs for water lifting has been recognized as very important. Solar-Powered Irrigation System (SPIS) therefore presents itself as a very important system using the sun’s energy as a renewable resource. As part of the project, an SPIS demonstration site was established for training purposes at WACWISA – UDS at the Nyankpala Campus.

By: Tony Akpene Klu (Communications and Engagement Coordinator)

West African Centre for Water, Irrigation and Sustainable Agriculture (WACWISA)

University for Development Studies,

Tamale