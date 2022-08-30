E/R: Police investigate death of two girls killed, dumped at Okrakwadwo

30.08.2022 LISTEN

Residents of Okrakwadwo community in the Eastern Region have been thrown into shock after uncovering the bodies of two young girls.

The two girls were found dead on Tuesday morning at the Okrakwadwo stretch of Koforidua to Adukrom Highway in the Eastern Region.

Found lying side by side, neither of the girls had any serious injuries. According to the information gathered, they are not known in the Okrakwadwo community.

Due to that, residents suspect that the two unidentified girls were killed somewhere and dumped by their killers at dawn.

Following a report to the Adukrom District police command, the bodies of the deceased have been conveyed and deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.

The Police have started investigations into the case to bring the perpetrators to book.

Meanwhile, efforts are also underway to locate the families of the two deceased girls.