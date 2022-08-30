Gov’t plan to spend $750 million loan in times of crisis is so hopeless – Prof. Gyampo

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has expressed concern about how the government intends to spend the USD750 million loan secured from the Afrexim bank.

Among many other projects, the government intends to use the loan facility for, it will use USD1400,000 to finance the construction of a stadia infrastructure for the 2023 All African Games which will be hosted by Ghana.

On his view, Prof. Ransford Gyampo believes this will not be the best use of the money in times of the current crisis.

According to him, although the games are important, the government must prioritise other basic needs first to alleviate the hardships of Ghanaians.

In a post on his Facebook post, the senior political science lecturer said, “The handling of our money even in times of crisis is so hopeless.”

Prof. Gyampo’s post adds, “We got a loan of USD750m but received only USD713m. Then we want to use USD140m for games? We need the priceless games but can’t we solve basic needs and demands first?”

Besides the construction of the stadia infrastructure for the 2023 All African Games, the government has allocated parts of the USD750 Afrexim loan to complete a number of road projects.

Find a full breakdown of the use of the loan below: