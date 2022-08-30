OSP v Labianca: Further Investigations into the case may die after sacking of customs boss – Vitus Azeem

30.08.2022 LISTEN

Anti-graft campaigner, Vitus Azeem has expressed mixed feelings about the sacking of the Commissioner of Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd).

The Customs boss has been asked to go home by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Many share the view that his sacking has something to do with his recent impasse with the Office of the Special Prosecutor's report on corruption and corruption-related offenses committed by Labianca Company and some officers of Customs.

Speaking on the sacking of Col. Kwadwo Damoah, Vitus Azeem says he fears it will undermine additional investigation being carried out by the Office of the Special Prosecutor into the Labianca case.

“The possibility of this is that the matter is going to be a dead case because you asked the person to provide information, but he’s no longer there and he does not have access to the information you are asking for.

"So what happens, somebody may say it’s an institution so even if he’s not there you can provide that information, but there may be some questions that the new person cannot answer and you cannot hold the new person responsible if certain things were found not to have been done properly,” Vitus Azeem told Starr FM in an interview.

According to the anti-graft campaigner, it would have been better if Col. Kwadwo Damoah was rather asked to step aside for the Special Prosecutor to continue and conclude his investigations before the fate of the Customs boss was decided.