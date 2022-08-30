Buipe Polyclinic: Ex-Accountant fraudulently withdrew over GH¢430,000 from Hospital account – A-G report

30.08.2022 LISTEN

A former Accountant of the Buipe Polyclininc, Osman Jamal-Deen has been accused of forging the signature of the Medical Superintendent at the Polyclinic and withdrew GH¢430,009.54 from the Hospital’s account.

This was contained in the 2021 Auditor General’s report.

Mr Jamal-Deen withdrew the said amount between January 2018 and April 2020.

The A-G recommended that the Medical Superintendent should use legal means to recover from Mr. Jamal-Deen, the amount of GH¢430,009.54.

The report, however, did not state if the accused has been arrested or reported to the Police or not.

Source: Classfmonline.com