ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.08.2022 Headlines

Buipe Polyclinic: Ex-Accountant fraudulently withdrew over GH¢430,000 from Hospital account – A-G report

Buipe Polyclinic: Ex-Accountant fraudulently withdrew over GH430,000 from Hospital account – A-G report
30.08.2022 LISTEN

A former Accountant of the Buipe Polyclininc, Osman Jamal-Deen has been accused of forging the signature of the Medical Superintendent at the Polyclinic and withdrew GH¢430,009.54 from the Hospital’s account.

This was contained in the 2021 Auditor General’s report.

Mr Jamal-Deen withdrew the said amount between January 2018 and April 2020.

The A-G recommended that the Medical Superintendent should use legal means to recover from Mr. Jamal-Deen, the amount of GH¢430,009.54.

The report, however, did not state if the accused has been arrested or reported to the Police or not.

Source: Classfmonline.com

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Gov’t plan to spend $750 million loan in times of crisis is so hopeless – Prof. Gyampo
30.08.2022 | Headlines
OSP v Labianca: Further Investigations into the case may die after sacking of customs boss – Vitus Azeem
30.08.2022 | Headlines
2021 A-G’s report: 88 MoE staff enjoy Gh¢1.08m ‘unearned salaries’ after separation
30.08.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line