Akufo-Addo knows why he has retained Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister; let’s support him — MacDan

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Chief Executive Officer of MacDan Group, Daniel McKorley has shared his thoughts on the continuous calls for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

In his view, he has no doubt the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has his reasons for retaining the Finance Minister.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, MacDan rallied support for Ken Ofori-Atta, insisting that he should be given a chance to turn things around.

“I have respect for those calling for his dismissal. The Finance Minister must be given the chance to fix Ghana’s problems.

“The President knows why he is still keeping him,” Daniel McKorley shared.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta amid calls to resign has stressed that he has no plan of abandoning the ship at the moment.

The Finance Minister argued that taking such a decision will be like a father leaving his children because times are tough.

Ken Ofori-Atta is currently leading a team of government officials to negotiate a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restore Ghana’s ailing economy.

