30.08.2022 Headlines

Organised labour excited as gov’t pays COLA to cover two months

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
30.08.2022 LISTEN

Government has fulfilled its promise to public sector workers on the payment of the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

In July after several meetings, the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations reached an agreement with organised labour for the payment of a 15% Cost of Living Allowance.

Initially, the agitated public sector workers demanded the payment of 20% COLA to provide relief in the midst of the high cost of living which they argued was making their life miserable.

With the current month expiring this week, government has confirmed that funds have been released for the payment of COLA to cover July and August.

In a statement by the Controller and Accountant-General's Department, it has indicated that an amount of GHS485,000,000 has been paid to settle the COLA for the two months.

