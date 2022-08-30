Afrexim bank loan: We've received the additional $37million — Finance Ministry clarifies

The Finance Ministry has responded to the whereabout of the $37m of recent Afrexim bank loan.

The Ministry acknowledged that the initial amount received by the BoG's account did not include the reported $37 million.

The remaining amount was credited to the BoG's account on Monday, August 29, according to a statement released by Deputy Minister John Ampontuah and seen by Modernghana News on Twitter.

“Response to Hon. Ato Forson's latest Statement on the $750M Afrexim Money.

“The Government has received fully the total amount of USD750.0 million today Monday 29th August 2022 from Afrexim as was approved by Parliament,” he said.

He continues “Government also as part of the transaction has created an Escrow Account for debt service for the facility.

"This arrangement is not new as the Ministry of Finance have from time to time created specialised Escrow accounts for specific purposes.”

On the usage of the $37million said, “in this particular transaction, an amount of USD37.0 million from the facility has been set aside for debt service obligations. All the documentation relating this arrangement were supplied to and was approved by Parliament.”

Government on Friday, August 26, was reported to have received a $750 million loan from the African Export-Import Bank(Afrexim Bank).

The said loan is part of the $2 billion loan from different sources expected by the Government to aid in halting the free fall of the Cedi and also to embark on certain projects.

However, it was later discovered that the amount received was complete, prompting probing questions, particularly from Dr. Ato Forson, the Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Finance Committee.