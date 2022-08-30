Afrexim Bank loan: Where is the remaining $37million? — Ato Forson to Finance Minister

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam and Minority Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Finance Committee has questioned the Finance Ministry about the whereabout of the $37 in a recent Afrexim Bank loan.

The MP wants the Finance Ministry to explain to the public why a loan of $750 million approved by Parliament turns out to be only $713 million.

Dr. Ato Forson further said in a tweet on Monday, August 29 that the bill passed by Parliament for the loan's approval did not include any upfront fees of $37 million.

“Can someone at the ministry of finance & the Bank of Ghana explain why only $713m out of the approved $750m hit GOG's Bank account?

“Where is the remaining $37m?

"For the avoidance of doubt, Parliament did not approve upfront fees amounting to $37m. Ato Forson,” his tweet reads.

This comes after government was reported to have received a $750 million loan from the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank).

The said loan is part of the $2 billion loan from different sources expected by the Government to aid in halting the free fall of the Cedi and embark on certain projects.