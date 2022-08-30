BoG holds financial literacy workshop for journalists in Tamale

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has organised a financial literacy workshop for Journalists in the Northern zone of Ghana to educate and empower them to be able to report on economic and financial issues accurately.

The two-day workshop held in Tamale on Friday and Saturday was attended by journalists from the Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

It was also attended by officials from the Bank of Ghana, the Private Newspapers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) among others.

The Director of Research at the BoG, Dr Philip Abradu-Otoo, in remarks at the opening ceremony on Friday, urged Journalists to frequently equip themselves with the requisite knowledge needed in business, financial as well as economic reporting to help them broadcast competently.

He also encouraged Journalists to always seek experts' knowledge on issues relating to business, economics and finances before they report on them.

He noted that as a regulator, the Bank of Ghana was monitoring every indicator of the economy, and was doing everything possible to prevent further depreciation of the Ghana Cedis.

"The media’s role in influencing the economic narrative is even more important during periods of heightened uncertainty when all kinds of news including fake news are rife on social media, even at times within mainstream media," he said.

Dr. Otoo added, "The spread of such misinformation has the potential to jolt financial markets and create panic among the general public with dire implications for financial stability".

A Research Team Member of the Bank of Ghana and Chairman of the event, Dr. Zakari Mumuni, in his submissions, said the two-day workshop was part of several efforts made by the BoG to equip Journalists who were their major stakeholders with the necessary information and knowledge to be able to inform their readers, listeners and viewers well on economic and financial issues.

He also appealed to the participants to make good of the knowledge they have gained to educate the public on issues such as inflation, exchange rates, among others to improve their understanding of such matters.

The participants were taken through many topics including Monetary Policy rate in Ghana, Understanding Inflation dynamics, Understanding balance of payments, Foreign Exchange Market, E-Cedi and Economic and Financial data.