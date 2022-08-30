Gov't urged to establish state-of-the-art slaughterhouses in all 16 regions

A meat Scientist and Head of Department (HOD) at the Department of Animal Sciences of the University for Development Studies(UDS), Professor Frederick Adzitey, has urged the government to establish state-of-the-art slaughterhouses nationwide to help minimise meat contamination in the country.

Prof. Adzitey, indicated that though there was a general sense of awareness regarding microbiological meat safety, antibiotic resistance and residues among many farmers, butchers and consumers, there is inadequate knowledge on meat contamination, thereby making most of the meat unsafe for consumption.

He also said most meat found in the open market in Ghana was contaminated with varying degrees of escherichia coli and salmonella enterica, and if not well cooked could lead to food contamination and an outbreak of diseases.

Professor Adzitey made the revelations during his inaugural lecture held on Friday, August 26, 2022.

The inaugural lecture which was the 13th in the series was held at the Andani hall at the Main Tamale Campus, organised by the Department of Animal Science at the Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Consumer Sciences.

It was attended by family, friends, traditional and religious leaders, the academia, students, lecturers, staff and management of the UDS, the media and the general public.

"Raw meats are contaminated with varying levels of Escherichia coli and Salmonella enterica with several salmonellae being absent or low in some ready-to-eat meats," he revealed

He advised farmers against self-veterinary drug administration without advice from qualified veterinary officers.

Professor Adzitey further advised butchers against slaughtering sick or animals on antibiotics for food.

Moreover, he urged meat sellers to desist from transporting and selling meat under unhygienic conditions as it leads to meat and food contamination.

Professor Adzitey who has over 40 peer-review-journal publications to his credit, expressed gratitude to God, his family, staff and the management of the UDS for their support of his education.

The Vice-Chancellor of the UDS, Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye and chairman of the event, encouraged lecturers to embark on more research that would help solve societal problems.