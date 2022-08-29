'Thank you IMF for making this happen' — Social media reactions after dismissal of Colonel Kwadwo Damoah

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to President Nana Akufo-Addo's dismissal of the Commissioner in charge of Customs of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (RTD).

They believe the President's action was to suggest to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it is fighting corruption.

President Akufo-Addo has ordered Col Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd) to go home.

He said Col. Damoah's contract of service will expire on 13th October, 2022.

However, he has been asked to hand over to his acting Deputy, Mr. Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah effective Friday 26th August, 2022.

In a letter sighted by ModernGhana News and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, it noted that Mr. Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah will now be acting as Commissioner of the Customs Division.

This comes after Col Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd) who attended the Ghana School of Law in 2006 where he finished with LLB (Law) and partnered with a law firm in Accra descended on Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng following a recent corruption report.

He said the Special Prosecutor is scheming to destroy his image in an audio intercepted by ModernGhana News.

The report, which was released by the Office of the Special Prosecutor exposes some corrupt deals involving a Council of State Member Ms. Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, the owner of Labianca Company Limited and some officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority at the port.

The OSP investigated alleged corruption and corruption-related offences in the context of evasion and valuation of duties on frozen and processed food products imported into Ghana between 2017-2021.

The case, according to the OSP involved some high-ranking officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Interestingly, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) managed to recover over GHC1 million GHC1,074, 627.15 from Labianca Foods in unpaid import duties.

The OSP also called for wider investigations into Customs Division of the GRA and demanded a copy of integrity plans to prevent corruption.

It was based on these revelations, Col K. Damoah (Rtd), the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) angrily described the Special Prosecutor as a 'small boy' who cannot destroy him.

Read some reactions below: