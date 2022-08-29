VIDEO: Tipper truck crashes into GSA building at Shiashie

A tipper truck with registration number GN 4383-19 on Monday afternoon crashed into the Ghana Standards Authority building at the Shiashie end of the Madina-Accra stretch.

Two occupants of the truck were injured as a result of the accident.

The accident occurred in the afternoon of August 29, 2022 when the truck heading towards Accra from the Shiashie section crashed into the wall of the Ghana Standards Authority.

According to information gathered the tipper driver failed brake which caused the accident.

