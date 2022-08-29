Ejurahene warns public against fake Whatsapp account in his name

29.08.2022 LISTEN

The Chief of Ejura in the Ashanti Region, Barima Osei Hwedie II, is warning the general public to disregard of fake social media pages purporting to be him.

He said the fake account is engaging in fraudulent activities.

According to the chief who doubles as the Protocol Director at the Office of the Vice President, some imposters have used his name, picture and other details to create a Whatsapp account and used same to dupe people in the name of offering them non-existent jobs.

The Barimah Osei Hwedis II said his attention was drawn when the scammers attempted to extort money from some unsuspecting victims.

"It has come to my notice just this morning that certain unscrupulous persons are using fake WhatsApp and Facebook accounts purporting to be me (Barima Osei Hwedie II).

"I am therefore warning the general public to be wary of such persons in order not to fall prey to these fraudsters," he stated.

The chief in an interview on Monday August 29, 2022 noted that he has reported the matter to security agencies for swift action to be taken.