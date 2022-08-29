29.08.2022 LISTEN

I. DAUGHTER OF ZION, grace be unto you and your household. Beloved sister, leave the graveyard you have overstayed there after the burial of your loved one. Yes, it’s painful to bury a son, father, mother, daughter, sister, brother, husband, wife, or parent, but you cannot continue staying at the graveyard. We must live the present life, as there is hope for tomorrow. HE IS NOT HERE: FOR HE IS RISEN, AS HE SAID. COME, SEE THE PLACE WHERE THE LORD LAY.

II. SON OF MAN, many are still at the tombs of their buried loved ones, refusing to depart and come home. Many brethren's lives are on hold, some on partial standstill because of dead relationships, buried marriages, or dead businesses. Many are in bondage at the cemetery because of past failures, and some for the fear of what the world would say so they prefer to stay in the cemetery. But the angel answered and said to the women, “Do not be afraid, for I know that you seek Jesus who was crucified and buried. Go quickly and tell His disciples that He is risen from the dead. BROTHER, THERE IS LIFE AFTER DEATH IN CHRIST, THERE IS LIFE AHEAD OF YOU AFTER THAT DISAPPOINTMENT, MOVE ON QUICKLY.

III. BELOVED, I want to assure you that to everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under the heavens. Your time to face your fears is now. Your time to part ways with the past is now. You must confront your greatest fears now, leave the graveyard and celebrate the life ahead of you. Jesus Christ is saying to you today, “Let the dead bury their own dead, but you go and preach the kingdom of God.” Liberate yourself from graveyard mental enslavement. GO BACK TO WORK, GET BACK ON TRACK, AND PUT AWAY THE SACKCLOTH OF YESTERDAY.

IV. PRECIOUS FRIEND, graveyard mentality says I have no man to put me into the pool when the water is stirred up. It says while I am coming, another steps down before me. Graveyard’s reasoning is that I have no one to help me. Beloved your helper has come it is time to stop struggling on your own to get out. You need help. This is a DIVINE WORD OF MYSTERY sent forth through the Authority of Christ Jesus through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Today Jesus is saying to you, “Rise, take up your bed and walk.” GOD INDEED CARES>

V. 2022 MY EMPOWERED SEASON TO DETHRONE AND ENTHRONED - I evict graveyard mentality and surrender all to God

PRAYER: LORD from today I renounced any graveyard mentality holding the growth of my business bondage. LORD through your power I reject any spirit holding me in bondage to my past disappointments and failures. LORD through your power I declare and affirm that from today the prince of this world hath nothing in me to hold be me as a slave through Christ Jesus name I pray AMEN.

REF: Matthew 28:5-7

Ecclesiastes 3:1

Luke 9:60

John 5:7&8

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

#GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION