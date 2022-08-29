West Mamprusi: Many displaced after flood at Gaagbini

Several residents at Gaagbini in the West Mamprusi municipality of the North East region have been rendered homeless due to a heavy downpour on August 28.

The heavy downpour flooded almost the entire Gbaagbini community destroying properties such as livestock, backyard farms, and valuable items among others belonging to residents.

Some residents who were able to salvage some properties from the flooding were compelled to transport them to nearby communities for safety.

Some roads linking the Gaagbini community to other communities were also flooded.

The Chief of the Gaagbini community, Naa Yidana Alhassan, appealed to the government to come to the aid of the victims in the community.

“Last year this same flooding happened and this year again it happened so I am appealing to the government to come and help us because I and my family our house has been flooded so we don't have anywhere to sleep.”

A resident, Alidu Safia told journalists that the flooding has destroyed all their properties and attributed the cause of the flooding to the lack of a culvert on a bridge on a particular section of the main road.

“ We have lost everything we don't even have food to eat and as we speak tonight we will have to sleep on the roadside because our houses have been flooding and destroyed so we are begging the government to come and construct the bridge to avert future disaster in this community.”

In 2020, residents of Gaagbini and its surrounding communities in the West Mamprusi municipality were compelled to drink unsafe water due to the pollution of the only source of potable well water in the area when floods in the North East Region submerged boreholes and wells, contaminating the water and rendered several residents homeless.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia presented some relief items to the flood victims in the West Mamprusi municipality of the North East Region.

The items included bags of rice, oil, milk, sugar, mosquito nets, plastic buckets, and mattresses among others.

In addition, the Vice President supported the affected victims with an amount of GHC 100,000.

