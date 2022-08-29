Kumasi Traditional Council pardons Oyerepa FM/TV, ask management to resume operations

29.08.2022 LISTEN

The Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) has given Oyerepa FM/TV permission to operate after days of shutdown of the media outlet in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

This follows a meeting by management of the Kumasi-based station led by the Chief of Asokore Mampong, Nana Krobea Susubribi and the former Chairman of the National Peace Council, Most Reverend Emmanuel Asante and the Council.

Prior to the meeting, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the National Media Commission (NMC) also engaged the Council on the same matter.

Interestingly, the Council has said it never forced the management of Oyerepa FM to shut down operations.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's linguist, Baafuo Kantankrankyi told a high-level delegation including the Ghana Journalists Association that the statement made last Thursday was a piece of advice.

“We didn't force management of Oyerepa to shut down their radio station,” he said.

“We only advised them that for the respect they have for Asantehene, they should just do that which they complied.”

On Monday they appeared before the Kumasi Traditional Council to plead which saw the instruction to shut operations reversed.

The station has come under fire for apparently allowing Akwasi Addai Odike to allegedly attack the Asantehene on the menace of illegal mining.

---DGN online