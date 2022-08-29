I’ve exceeded President Emmanuel Macron’s expectations – Outgoing French Ambassador

Outgoing French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, has said she believes her work in Ghana has exceeded the expectations of French president Emmanuel Macron.

She shared this view in an interview with vlogger Zion Felix.

After noting a 2017 speech given in Burkina Faso by president Macron as what inspired her sanguine and hands-on style of leadership as a diplomat, she responded to whether she thinks she’s exceeded the expectations of her boss.

“Well, I tend to think I did, even if it might feel a bit self-proud but obviously he did because my next posting will be being a diplomat – ambassador for public diplomacy in Africa.

“My role will precisely be to push this agenda of helping my colleagues to change the way they communicate and dare to go more boldly,” she elaborated on her promotion.

Having exhausted her four-year tenure, she noted that her work ethic and style has become a benchmark for all French diplomats around the world.

“I think that’s the trend where, he [president Macron] actually wants all the French diplomats to be and do more of what I have done here [in Ghana], because that’s the best way to connect with a country. You cannot pretend to know a country intimately unless you really have a close understanding and a close connection with the people.”

Since September 2018, the award-winning diplomat has discharged her duties in tandem with heavy and acclaimed engagement with, and promotion of, her host country, Ghana’s creative arts industry.

One of her flagship works was her organisation of the ‘Paris in Accra’ concert in November 2021 where Ghanaian superstars like Sarkodie and Stonebwoy showcased Ghanaian musical culture to an audience in Paris, France.

Given her work in Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave was enstooled and enskinned with royal titles in three communities in the south, middle-belt and northern Ghana.

In May 2020, she was enstooled as the Nkosuahemaa (Queen of Development) of Hani in the Bono region with the title Nana Benneh III; in June 2022, she was enskinned as the Queen Mother of Bonobutu under the chieftaincy name Napoka Amaltinga Apoka (Mother of Development) by the Paramount Chief of Bolgatanga; and in Osu, in the capital of Ghana, Accra, in August 2022, she was enstooled Queen Mother of Osu under the stool name Naa Norley Owaa Oman.

In these communities under her jurisdiction as Queen Mother, she has various projects that support the children and youth which are funded via a donor advised fund she founded called “The Akosua Fund,” hosted by reputable international NGO OAfrica.

