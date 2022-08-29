Oyerepa FM/TV granted permission to resume operations

The Kumasi Traditional Council has resolved issues with the management of Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM/TV.

It has asked its management to resume operations.

This was after the Chiefs blamed the media house for allowing its platform to be used for some utterances against them.

Some members of the Clergy, led by the former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante, intervened on behalf of the management of Oyerepa FM to apologise to the Kumasi Traditional Council.

Members of the Council who took their turns to address the issue refuted reports that they directed the closure of the media house and insist they rather suggested to the management of Oyerepa FM to temporarily halt operations until the matter was resolved.

The Acting President of the Kumasi Traditional Council who is also the Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, said the Council has accepted the apology and asked the management of Oyerepa Fm to resume operations.