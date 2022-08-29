Nkum Chief commends Akufo-Addo, Cynthia Morrison for infrastructure development

The Omankrado of Agona Nkum in the Agona West Municipality, Nana Mprah Afful V has commended His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Member of Parliament for Agona West, Hon. Mrs. Cynthia Mamley Morrison for the social amenities in the area.

According to the Chief, the massive development projects in Agona Nkum which has improved the socio-economic activities of the people.

"I must commend the NPP government for improving infrastructure in our community, for the first time in many years, our streets have seen bitumen, a situation we never dreamt of within a possible time.

"Today, we are seeing bitumen on our streets making the movement of people and vehicular smoother than before. This is a sign of good omen for those of us in Agona Nkum and its environment.

"We will continue to praise the NPP government for making our dreams come true. Agona Nkum will continue to be grateful to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and our Member of Parliament for Agona West, Hon. Cynthia Mamley Morrison for spearheading infrastructure development," he stated.

Nana Mprah Afful further expressed his appreciation to the Agona West Constituency Executives, especially Mr. Chris Arthur for donating security items to the local Watch-Dogs Committee to boost the security situation in the area.

The items were made up of Two Hundred (200) pairs of security boots, two hundred (200) reflective safety jackets, two hundred (200) torchlights and two hundred (200) security baton sticks (Talk-true).

The Omankrado was extremely happy about the donation saying it came at the right time to boost the morale of the 30-member Watch-Dogs committee.

Nana Mprah Afful said this at a durbar organized by the Chiefs and People of Agona Nkum to climax their annual Akwambo festival and to raise funds for the completion of self-help projects, especially the Durbar ground.

He however appealed to the government to provide the community with a police station noting that crime rate in the community was getting out of hands hence the formation of the Community Watch-Dogs Committee to protect lives and properties.

"Our health center needs urgent and serious renovation works to be done so that our health workers can work effectively and efficiently. I want to make a passionate appeal to the Agona West Municipal Assembly and our Member of Parliament to put our health centre in a better shape," he stated.

The Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Evans Addison Onoma Coleman lauded the people for initiating self-help projects to improve infrastructure.

He assured that the Municipal Assembly would continue to support self-help projects in the municipality since Nananom are partners in development.

Assembly Member for Nkum Electoral Area, Hon. Ignatius Boadi noted that the formation of the Community Watch-Dogs Committee was a God-sent to the people.

He recounted the number of times thieves broke into homes to steal properties and other valuable items.

"Teachers were victims of the crime rate in the community. Almost every teacher suffered in one way or the other from loss of money to laptop computers and other teaching materials. Since the formation of the committee, crime has reduced drastically.

"We are grateful to Nananom and the Agona Nyakrom District Commander of the Ghana Police Service for supporting the Watch-Dogs Committee," Hon. Ignatius Boadi stated.

Present were the Agona West Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Gibrine Tanko, Agona West NPP Constituency Financial Secretary, Mr. Chris Arthur and the Former Agona West Constituency Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Mpota.