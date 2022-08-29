We are ready to do our part to stabilise Ghana’s economy, lay ground for stronger growth – IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week continued with its engagements with the government of Ghana.

On July 1, the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to engage the fund for support to save the ailing economy.

Since that time, a government team in Ghana has been in touch with officials of the IMF on a weekly basis, working on a programme that will help revive the economy.

According to Kristalina Georgieva who works with the International Monetary Fund as its chair and managing director, her outfit is keen on laying the ground for Ghana’s economy to see stronger growth.

This is contained in a post on her social media page after a fruitful meeting with Ken Ofori-Atta and Ghana’s team.

“Constructive meeting w/🇬🇭 Finance Minister Ofori-Atta & his team on Ghana’s economic challenges and the way forward.

“We are ready to do our part to help the authorities stabilize the economy, lay the ground for stronger growth & help the most vulnerable,” Kristalina Georgieva Tweeted on August 26.

Although talks have progressed steadily, experts say Ghana may not receive the expected financial help from the IMF until the second quarter of 2023.

Government however remains optimistic.