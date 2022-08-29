Be mindful of the implications of misconducts – GES to 2022 WASSCE candidates

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has urged candidates writing this year’s West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to be extra conscious of activities that will have the potential of undermining the integrity of the examination.

The written papers for this year’s WASSCE begins today, Monday, 29 August at all the 775 designated centers across the country.

In a goodwill message to the 422, 883 candidates, the GES encouraged them to prepare well and strive for independent work and depend on their individual abilities.

“Candidates should also be mindful of the implications of misconducts during the examinations which could lead to suspension and/or cancellation of results and the negative impact that development might have on their future prospects,” a statement from the GES said.

Source: Classfmonline.com