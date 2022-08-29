Image of judiciary has deteriorated too much; a new Chief Justice is needed – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has raised concerns about what he says is the deteriorating image of Ghana’s Justice system.

The 2020 presidential candidate said the hope of things turning around lies in the appointment of a new Chief Justice.

Speaking at the NDC’s lawyers’ conference on Sunday, August 29, John Dramani Mahama said the judiciary needs to immediately work on regaining the trust and confidence of the Ghanaian people.

“There is therefore the urgent need for the Ghanaian Judiciary to work to win the trust and confidence of the citizenry, and erase the widely held perception of hostility and political bias in legal proceedings at the highest courts of the land.

“Unfortunately, we have no hope that the current leadership of our Judiciary can lead such a process of change. We can only hope, that a new Chief Justice will lead the process to repair the broken image that our Judiciary has acquired over the last few years,” John Dramani Mahama indicated.

He continued, “So badly has the image of our Judiciary deteriorated. That many of our citizenry openly make mockery of our justice system and of our justices. The phrase ‘Go to Court’ is these days met with derisive laughter, instead of hope that one will truly get justice.

“If people are not poking fun about politics and inducements being used to sway the hand of justice in the lower courts, then it is poking fun and making statements about the 7-0 of the Unanimous FC.”

Currently, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is the Chief Justice of Ghana. He was nominated by President Akufo-Addo in 2019 and has been working in that capacity since he was confirmed.